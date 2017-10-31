A Complete Chef Infrastructure on Your Laptop

tl;dr
An automated setup of a Chef infrastructure ready to develop on.
Can be used to:
- Develop cookbooks offline
- Train users in Chef
- Simulate Chef ‘search’ code (the original impetus)
- Test cookbooks
Known to work on Mac and Linux.
Requires:
- Vagrant
-
-
Vagrant landrush plugin
vagrant plugin install landrush
-
ShutIt –
[sudo] pip install shutit
Video
Here’s a video of it running on my Mac:
Install
To run:
git clone --recursive https://github.com/ianmiell/shutit-chef-env cd shutit-chef-env ./run.sh
and eventually you’ll be handed a terminal with this message:
******************************************************************************** You are on the host. The chef node is chefnode1.vagrant.test The chef workstation is chefworkstation.vagrant.test The chef server is chefserver.vagrant.test ********************************************************************************
and you can
vagrant ssh into any .one of the boxes and do your worst.
If you re-run
./run.sh you will destroy the existing machines and they will be rebuilt.
By default a
vagrant snapshot is performed on completion.
Code
The code for this is here.
Questions/requests?
Ask me on twitter: @ianmiell
