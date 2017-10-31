A Complete Chef Infrastructure on Your Laptop

 

tl;dr

An automated setup of a Chef infrastructure ready to develop on.

Can be used to:

  • Develop cookbooks offline
  • Train users in Chef
  • Simulate Chef ‘search’ code (the original impetus)
  • Test cookbooks

Known to work on Mac and Linux.

Requires:

Video

Here’s a video of it running on my Mac:

 

 

Install

To run:

git clone --recursive https://github.com/ianmiell/shutit-chef-env
cd shutit-chef-env
./run.sh

and eventually you’ll be handed a terminal with this message:

********************************************************************************

You are on the host.

The chef node is chefnode1.vagrant.test

The chef workstation is chefworkstation.vagrant.test

The chef server is chefserver.vagrant.test

********************************************************************************

and you can vagrant ssh into any .one of the boxes and do your worst.

If you re-run ./run.sh you will destroy the existing machines and they will be rebuilt.

By default a vagrant snapshot is performed on completion.

Code

The code for this is here.

Questions/requests?

Ask me on twitter: @ianmiell

 

Advertisements

1 thought on “A Complete Chef Infrastructure on Your Laptop”

  1. Pingback: Dew Drop - November 1, 2017 (#2594) - Morning Dew

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s