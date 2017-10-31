A Complete Chef Infrastructure on Your Laptop

tl;dr

An automated setup of a Chef infrastructure ready to develop on.

Can be used to:

Develop cookbooks offline

Train users in Chef

Simulate Chef ‘search’ code (the original impetus)

Test cookbooks

Known to work on Mac and Linux.

Requires:

Vagrant

Virtualbox

Vagrant landrush plugin vagrant plugin install landrush

ShutIt – [sudo] pip install shutit

Video

Here’s a video of it running on my Mac:

Install

To run:

git clone --recursive https://github.com/ianmiell/shutit-chef-env cd shutit-chef-env ./run.sh

and eventually you’ll be handed a terminal with this message:

******************************************************************************** You are on the host. The chef node is chefnode1.vagrant.test The chef workstation is chefworkstation.vagrant.test The chef server is chefserver.vagrant.test ********************************************************************************

and you can vagrant ssh into any .one of the boxes and do your worst.

If you re-run ./run.sh you will destroy the existing machines and they will be rebuilt.

By default a vagrant snapshot is performed on completion.

Code

The code for this is here.

Questions/requests?

Ask me on twitter: @ianmiell

