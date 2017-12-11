How to Manually Clear Locks in Jenkins

Problem
Recently I got into a situation where I hit a bug with Jenkins where Jenkinsfile locks were not released if the job was terminated.
I tried:
- Restarting Jenkins
- Reinstalling the plugin
- Removing the locks manually from the top level Jenkins page
- Raising a bug
None of these worked.
I found a solution that involved manually hacking files.
Solution
- Find the file named:
org.jenkins.plugins.lockableresources.LockableResourcesManager.xml
In the
/var/jenkins_home folder (or wherever Jenkins is installed).
It will look like this:
-
<org.jenkins.plugins.lockableresources.LockableResource> <name>cookbook_openshift3_test_lock_1</name> <description></description> <labels></labels> <queueItemId>0</queueItemId> <buildExternalizableId>cookbook-openshift3/master#208</buildExternalizableId> <queuingStarted>1512325412</queuingStarted> <queuedContexts/> </org.jenkins.plugins.lockableresources.LockableResource>
Remove the line in bold containing the
buildExternalizableIdattribute.
- Change the
queuingStarteditem
<queuingStarted>1512325412</queuingStarted>
to
<queuingStarted>0</queuingStarted>
- Restart Jenkins
