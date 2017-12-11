How to Manually Clear Locks in Jenkins

Problem

Recently I got into a situation where I hit a bug with Jenkins where Jenkinsfile locks were not released if the job was terminated.

I tried:

Restarting Jenkins

Reinstalling the plugin

Removing the locks manually from the top level Jenkins page

Raising a bug

None of these worked.

I found a solution that involved manually hacking files.

Solution

Find the file named: org.jenkins.plugins.lockableresources.LockableResourcesManager.xml In the /var/jenkins_home ​ folder (or wherever Jenkins is installed). It will look like this: <org.jenkins.plugins.lockableresources.LockableResource> <name>cookbook_openshift3_test_lock_1</name> <description></description> <labels></labels> <queueItemId>0</queueItemId> <buildExternalizableId>cookbook-openshift3/master#208</buildExternalizableId> <queuingStarted>1512325412</queuingStarted> <queuedContexts/> </org.jenkins.plugins.lockableresources.LockableResource> Remove the line in bold containing the buildExternalizableId attribute. Change the queuingStarted item <queuingStarted>1512325412</queuingStarted> to <queuingStarted>0</queuingStarted> Restart Jenkins

