How to Manually Clear Locks in Jenkins

Problem

Recently I got into a situation where I hit a bug with Jenkins where Jenkinsfile locks were not released if the job was terminated.

I tried:

  • Restarting Jenkins
  • Reinstalling the plugin
  • Removing the locks manually from the top level Jenkins page
  • Raising a bug

None of these worked.

I found a solution that involved manually hacking files.

Solution

  1. Find the file named: 
    org.jenkins.plugins.lockableresources.LockableResourcesManager.xml

    In the /var/jenkins_home​ folder (or wherever Jenkins is installed).

    It will look like this:

     

  2. <org.jenkins.plugins.lockableresources.LockableResource>
  <name>cookbook_openshift3_test_lock_1</name>
  <description></description>
  <labels></labels>
  <queueItemId>0</queueItemId>
  <buildExternalizableId>cookbook-openshift3/master#208</buildExternalizableId>
  <queuingStarted>1512325412</queuingStarted>
  <queuedContexts/>
</org.jenkins.plugins.lockableresources.LockableResource>

    Remove the line in bold containing the buildExternalizableId attribute.

  3. Change the queuingStarted item 
    <queuingStarted>1512325412</queuingStarted>

    to

    <queuingStarted>0</queuingStarted>

  4. Restart Jenkins

